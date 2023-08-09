CWC '23 revised schedule: India vs Pakistan to take place on October 14, eight more fixtures rescheduled

The much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition's revised schedule is now out. After a lot of speculations, a total of nine games have been rescheduled including the marquee face-off between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The high-voltage clash between the two Asian giants will now take place a day before, i.e., on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. This has been done to manage security amid a prominent Indian festival. The original date, October 15, coincides with the commencement of Navaratri, the Hindu festival celebrated in most Northern states.

Among others, Pakistan versus England's date has also been altered. The clash between the 1992 finalists was set to take place on November 12 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It will now be held on November 11 at the same venue. Here's a look at the revised fixtures for the upcoming mega event:

RESCHEDULED FIXTURES AT CWC 2023

England vs Bangladesh - October 10, 10:30 am IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - October 10, 2 pm IST

Australia vs South Africa - Thursday, October 12 - 2 pm IST

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Friday, October 13 - 2 pm IST

India vs Pakistan - Saturday, October 14 - 2 pm IST

England vs Afghanistan - Sunday, October 15 - 2 pm IST

Australia vs Bangladesh - Saturday, November 11 - 10:30 am IST

England vs Pakistan - Saturday, November 11 - 2 pm IST

India vs Netherlands - Sunday, November 12 - 2 pm IST

FULL SCHEDULE OF CWC 2023 Also read: India most balanced Test side at home: Former England captain Nasser Hussain lauds Rohit Sharma & Co.

For Babar Azam-led Pakistan, three of their games have been rescheduled. The other notable changes are the games between Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, and India vs the Netherlands to name a few. India will now lock horns with the Dutch line-up in what will be their last game in the round-robin stage, on November 12 coinciding with Diwali - one of the biggest Hindu festivals. There are, however, no changes to the semi-finals and final.

The ten-team 50-over showpiece event will kick off on October 05 between defending champions England and New Zealand. India will open their campaign versus Australia, in Chennai, on October 14. The semi-finals will be held on November 15 and 16, at Mumbai and Kolkata respectively, whereas the summit clash will be on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE