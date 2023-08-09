India most balanced Test side at home: Former England captain Nasser Hussain lauds Rohit Sharma & Co.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Rohit Sharma-led India is the most balanced side at home. Hussain feels the Indian team outperforms every visiting line-up in the purest format of the game due to their perfect blend of youth and experience while playing in home conditions. It is to be noted that the Indian team has not lost a Test series on home soil since late 2012, when they lost 1-2 to England in four Tests.

'The balance of their side at home is just wonderful'

Speaking on the ICC Review, Hussain said, "They are brilliant at home...and the balance of their side at home is just wonderful. They've got senior players like Rohit and obviously Virat (Kohli) and they are just world class players and they've got youngsters coming in, like Shubman (Gill), who's going to be a superstar."

Hussain further opined that the Indian team will become a more formidable unit once Jasprit Bumrah achieves full fitness. The wily Indian speedster has been out of cricketing action since September 2022. He is set to make his much-awaited national comeback during India's three T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin, later this month.

In this regard, Hussain concluded, "If Jasprit (Bumrah) can come back as well, one of the great multi-format bowlers there is at the moment, if not the best, when fit. So, they've got those senior players and youngsters, and with the ball in India, those three all-rounders, and they are genuine all rounders in India - Axar (Patel), (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin. That, for me, is a really balanced side because then you've got a No.7."

At present, India hold the No. 1 spot in ICC Test Rankings. They featured in the WTC final in both the cycles, since its inception in late 2019, but failed to lift the coveted Test mace, having lost the summit clash to New Zealand and Australia, respectively.



Currently, India are preparing hard for the forthcoming ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November. Their next Test assignment will be post the ODI WC, i.e. a two-match Test series versus hosts South Africa in December.

