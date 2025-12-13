/Lizelle Lee stars with unbeaten 77 as Hobart Hurricanes crush Perth Scorchers to win first WBBL title

Lizelle Lee smashed an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls to steer the Hobart Hurricanes to their first-ever WBBL cricket title over the Perth Scorchers in Hobart on Saturday. The former South African international hammered four sixes and 10 fours to power the Hurricanes to a dominant eight-wicket victory with five overs to spare. Lee, who obtained Australian residency earlier this year, took the game away from the Scorchers with a 77-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt as the Hurricanes cruised to victory before their home fans. Sciver-Brunt made 35 off 27 balls before falling with the finish line in sight.

Player of the final Lee said: "The bowling has been incredible this whole season, I was just glad to back it up. I'm trying to have fun."

It was another overwhelming victory for the Hurricanes over the Scorchers this season after they pulled off the biggest run chase in WBBL history, reeling in their target of 186 with five deliveries to spare.

The Hurricanes women's triumph comes after their men's team won last season's BBL title in Hobart.

The Hurricanes crowned a magnificent season in the WBBL, finishing on top of the table to qualify for the final for the first time.

The Hurricanes, despite dropping seven catches, set up the win with the key wickets of Beth Mooney for 33 and Sophie Devine, who scored 34, to restrict the Scorchers to 137 for five off their 20 overs.

The dangerous Mooney, who slammed a 55-ball 75 when the sides met earlier this season, and 76 in Thursday's Challenger, was bowled by Heather Graham in a big scalp for the Hurricanes.

Devine, who was dropped in the deep on 28, was out soon after stumped by Lee off a wide delivery from Graham leaving the Scorchers 112 for five in the 17th over.

Nicola Carey bowled four dot balls in the final over with Paige Scholfield not out 27 off 22 balls.

Graham finished with 2-26 and Linsey Smith 2-8.