/Watch: Lionel Messi arrives in Hyderabad for GOAT Tour as fans cheer wildly amid high security

After the troubled note in Kolkata, where chaos broke out at the Salt Lake stadium during the event. Lionel Messi arrived at the Hyderabad airport with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. In Hyderabad, Messi is going take part in the event organised by the Telangana government and is also expected to play an exhibition match with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Fans were seen cheering at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad (Hyderabad) with high security measures in place.
Messi arrives in Hyderabad - Watch
Messi’s schedule in Hyderabad
- 19:50 – Match Kick-Off
- 20:06 – Cue for Honourable CM’s entry on the pitch
CM to take position as per markings
- 20:07 – Cue for Mr. Lionel Messi’s entry on the pitch
Messi to take position as per markings
- 20:08 – Cue for entry of Mr. Rodrigo De Paul and Mr. Luis Suárez to take position as per markings
- 20:10 – HARD STOP
- 20:11 – Mr. Lionel Messi & Honourable CM dribble with the ball
- 20:13 – Penalty Shootout: 3 shots per team to determine winner of the GOAT Cup
- 20:18 – Cue for entry of Mr. Rahul Gandhi
- Kids on stand by
- 20:16 – Kids arrive at their respective zones for Tiki Taka
Stage & Closing events
- 20:33 – Penalty Shootout with Messi – Mr. Anuttam Reddy (Organiser) is the goalkeeper
- 20:38 – Parade walk around stadium acknowledging and waving to fans Mr. Lionel Messi, Hon’ble CM, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Suárez, Mr. De Paul
Stage on ground
- 20:48 – Introduce guests on stage (Protocol team guides guests)
Positions
- Lionel Messi in the middle
- Honourable CM to his right
- Mr. Rahul Gandhi to his left
- Followed by Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez on the left of Honourable CM
- Mr. Parvathigaru next to Mr. Rahul Gandhi
- Mr. Vinay Kotra next to Luis Suárez
- Mr. Sainath next to Parvathigaru
- 20:51 – Mr. Lionel Messi greets and takes photographs with organisers and team owners
- 20:53 – GOAT Cup presented by Mr. Lionel Messi to the winning team
Rahul Gandhi will hand over the cup to the other participating team
- 20:54 – Hon’ble CM felicitates Mr. Lionel Messi (gift + shawl)
- 20:55 – Mrs. Parvathi Reddy felicitates Mr. Luis Suárez
- 20:56 – Mr. Vinay Kotra and Mr. Sainath Goud felicitate Mr. Rodrigo De Paul
- 20:57 – Final sign-off
- 20:58 – Hon’ble CM: Final remarks
- 20:59 – Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
- 21:00 – All dignitaries exit the stadium
- 21:05 – Dispersal announcements
- 21:10 – Final sign-off
Hyderabad Ticket Prices (RGI Stadium, Uppal)
General Tickets: INR 2250 to INR 30,000
Sports authority of Telangana chairman Shiva Sena Reddy assures fans
Sports authority of Telangana chairman Shiva Sena Reddy assured fans that Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad appearance will be conducted smoothly, following the chaos reported during the Kolkata leg of the India tour.
He said, “Today there will be a small 20-minute friendly game between Messi and CM's XIs. It will be followed by Messi holding a football clinic for young players. I would like to assure that what happened in Kolkata earlier in the day will not happen here in Hyderabad, we have enough police force deployed to manage things and a small request to the fans that they should also be calm," as quoted by TOI.