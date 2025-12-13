/Watch: Lionel Messi arrives in Hyderabad for GOAT Tour as fans cheer wildly amid high security

After the troubled note in Kolkata, where chaos broke out at the Salt Lake stadium during the event. Lionel Messi arrived at the Hyderabad airport with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. In Hyderabad, Messi is going take part in the event organised by the Telangana government and is also expected to play an exhibition match with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Fans were seen cheering at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad (Hyderabad) with high security measures in place.

Messi arrives in Hyderabad - Watch

Messi’s schedule in Hyderabad

19:50 – Match Kick-Off

20:06 – Cue for Honourable CM’s entry on the pitch

CM to take position as per markings

20:07 – Cue for Mr. Lionel Messi’s entry on the pitch

Messi to take position as per markings

20:08 – Cue for entry of Mr. Rodrigo De Paul and Mr. Luis Suárez to take position as per markings

20:10 – HARD STOP

20:11 – Mr. Lionel Messi & Honourable CM dribble with the ball

20:13 – Penalty Shootout: 3 shots per team to determine winner of the GOAT Cup

20:18 – Cue for entry of Mr. Rahul Gandhi

Kids on stand by

20:16 – Kids arrive at their respective zones for Tiki Taka

Stage & Closing events

20:33 – Penalty Shootout with Messi – Mr. Anuttam Reddy (Organiser) is the goalkeeper

20:38 – Parade walk around stadium acknowledging and waving to fans Mr. Lionel Messi, Hon’ble CM, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Suárez, Mr. De Paul

Stage on ground

20:48 – Introduce guests on stage (Protocol team guides guests)

Positions

Lionel Messi in the middle

Honourable CM to his right

Mr. Rahul Gandhi to his left

Followed by Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez on the left of Honourable CM

Mr. Parvathigaru next to Mr. Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Vinay Kotra next to Luis Suárez

Mr. Sainath next to Parvathigaru

20:51 – Mr. Lionel Messi greets and takes photographs with organisers and team owners

20:53 – GOAT Cup presented by Mr. Lionel Messi to the winning team

Rahul Gandhi will hand over the cup to the other participating team

20:54 – Hon’ble CM felicitates Mr. Lionel Messi (gift + shawl)

20:55 – Mrs. Parvathi Reddy felicitates Mr. Luis Suárez

20:56 – Mr. Vinay Kotra and Mr. Sainath Goud felicitate Mr. Rodrigo De Paul

20:57 – Final sign-off

20:58 – Hon’ble CM: Final remarks

20:59 – Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

21:00 – All dignitaries exit the stadium

21:05 – Dispersal announcements

21:10 – Final sign-off

Hyderabad Ticket Prices (RGI Stadium, Uppal)

General Tickets: INR 2250 to INR 30,000

Sports authority of Telangana chairman Shiva Sena Reddy assures fans

Sports authority of Telangana chairman Shiva Sena Reddy assured fans that Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad appearance will be conducted smoothly, following the chaos reported during the Kolkata leg of the India tour.