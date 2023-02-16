Lewis Hamilton challenges FIA after its decision banning political statements, says 'NOTHING' will stop him

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is steadfast in the political stance he will be taking as the new season begins. Hamilton said 'nothing' will stop him from speaking out after FIA introduced new rules restricting the drivers from taking political standings.

“Nothing will stop me from speaking on the things I am passionate about,” said Hamilton.

“The sport has a responsibility to speak out and create awareness on important topics, particularly as we are traveling to different places. So nothing changes," he added.

Hamilton said he did not want to accumulate any penalty points for his decision but asserted he was '"still going to be speaking" his mind.

Being the only driver of colour on the grid, Hamilton has been one of the fiercest advocates of equality in the F1 paddock. He wore a rainbow-coloured helmet in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to bring visibility to the host country's anti-LGBTQ laws.

In December last year, FIA updated the International Sporting Code that required drivers to obtain prior written permission to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments".

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments will be considered a violation under the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes," read the notification.

The decision brought negative reactions from nearly all drivers as well as fans of the sport. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez showed his disapproval of the new rules by saying drivers needed to be able to speak freely

"We all have different views, different beliefs in religion...I get the political side but we all should be free to express ourselves the way we want," said Perez.

"I just struggle to think that they will be able to control what you are able to say or not to say. That to me is not correct. But we will discuss that."

The new F1 season begins next month on March 5 and the first race will take place in Bahrain. Most teams have already revealed their new cars as F1 gets bigger in scope with 24 races taking place this year.

(With inputs from agencies)