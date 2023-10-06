Lengthy ban looms on Paul Pogba as B sample confirms positive drugs test

French footballer Paul Pogba is staring at a four-year ban after counter-analysis carried out on the failed drug test came back positive for testosterone as well, according to a Reuters report.

The Juventus player first tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone, following a Serie A match against Udinese in August.

Last month, Italy's National Antidoping Tribunal (NADO) announced the failed drug test report, which led to a provisional suspension against the midfielder.

"The National Antidoping Tribunal informs that, in acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Antidoping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba," NADO was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

At the time, the anti-doping agency said the test concerns the 'A' sample, and if the 'B' sample also returns positive for testosterone, Pogba could face a four-year ban. Friday's result was related to the B sample.

Notably, Pogba was an unused substitute during the Udinese match when the adulterated sample was collected.

In the aftermath, Juventus released a statement, acknowledging the failed test and said they were considering the next steps.



"The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps," read the statement.

Pogba's rise and fall

Once regarded as the next big thing in world football, Pogba never managed to hit the highs of the 2018 World Cup or his first stint with Juventus. His tumultuous staggered stay at Manchester United was plagued with injuries, controversies and fallout with colleagues and coaches.

Pogba's arrival at Juventus last year was seen as the start of a new chapter but injuries once again hindered his progress. Having sat out the entire season, the doping violation could effectively mean curtains for Pogba's career who turned 30 earlier this year.

During an interview last month, Pogba said he was almost driven to walk away from football after allegedly being blackmailed by an organised crime gang.

"When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war," said Pogba.

"Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: 'I don't want to have money anymore. I just don't want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me - not for the fame, not for the money.' Sometimes it's tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger," he added.

Notably, Pogba's brother Mathias was arrested in September last year on suspicion of involvement in the alleged extortion plot.

