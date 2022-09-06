Paul Pogba shockingly admits to using witchcraft but denies it was to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe

In a shocking confession, Juventus star Paul Pogba admitted to having contacted a witch doctor but denied allegations that it was to cast a spell on his France teammate Kylian Mbappe. Pogba is at the centre of a massive controversy after his elder brother Mathias Pogba accused him of using witchcraft to hinder Mbappe's performances for France.

What appears to be a long-brewing family feud, kicked off after Mathias shared a weird video on social media vowing to make 'explosive' revelations against Pogba. The Juventus star's camp responded immediately by levelling allegations of extortion against Mathias. Pogba's team alleged Mathias was part of a syndicate which is trying to extort money out of Pogba.

Responding to the claims of extortion, Mathias went on to open a can of worms against Pogba and accused him of using witchcraft on Mbappe. It has now come to light that Pogba did resort to using witchcraft but he has clarified it had nothing to do with Mbappe.

As per France Info, Pogba admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor in his second police interview with French investigators last month. In the interview, Pogba said he got in touch with the witch doctor for the sake of a humanitarian organisation which helps children in Africa, not Mbappe.

The French authorities opened a case after Pogba alleged he was the victim of attempted blackmail. Pogba had earlier claimed his brother Mathias and some of his childhood friends are part of the gang which recently demanded 13 million euros from him.

As per France Info, Pogba also claimed his brother Mathias might be getting involved because the real blackmailers 'have dirt' on him. Pogba told the investigating officials that he had received a text message from Mathias on joining Juventus from Manchester United earlier this summer which read - “You will think of us now that you have received a signing bonus.”

Pogba has reportedly also changed his phone number twice to try and get away from the blackmail attempts but his efforts have gone in vain so far. The French midfielder is currently out of action for Juventus due to an injury in his right knee and he might have to undergo surgery which will put his World Cup chances in doubt.