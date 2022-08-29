Paul Pogba's brother Mathias makes shocking allegations, accuses Juventus star of witchcraft

Juventus star Paul Pogba's elder brother Mathias Pogba has made some shocking allegations against him, accusing him of using witchcraft among others. Mathias' accusations came after Pogba alleged his brother was involved in attempted blackmail of the Juventus footballer earlier this year.

Mathias had taken to social media on Sunday to share a video vowing to expose his younger brother while promising to make 'explosive' revelations against him. Pogba's brother, who is a professional footballer himself, also mentioned French striker Kylian Mbappe in his video and said he has some information to share about him as well.

Soon after his video went viral on social media, Pogba's camp released a statement hinting that Mathias was part of a syndicate trying to extort money from him. After Pogba's accusations, Mathias took to social media once again on Sunday to respond to the allegations against him and opened a can of worms against his brother.

Mathias claimed Pogba used a witch doctor to cast a spell on his France teammate Mbappe. He also called Pogba a 'traitor' and 'hypocrite' while claiming that he almost died because of the 2018 World Cup winner.

“Hahahaha, what I expected to happen has happened: my little brother is finally starting to show his true face. Since it was he who started talking, lying to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me." Mathias said on Twitter, as per Get French Football News.

"Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison, I suspected it. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies.

"I'll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good! It’s not about money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in a hole and you want to play the innocent one. When everything is said people will see that there is no bigger coward, bigger traitor and bigger hypocrite than you on this earth.

"Kylian, now do you understand? I have no negative feelings toward you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, and the witch doctor is known! Sorry about this brother, a so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you," he went on.

Paul Pogba denies allegations, accuses brother of extortion

As per Get French Football News, Pogba had filed a police complaint earlier this year after he was intimidated by two hooded men carrying assault rifles in an apartment in Paris in March this year. The two men demanded 13 million euros from the Juventus star, who was at his former club Manchester United at the time.

Pogba reportedly told the authorities that he believed the men behind the blackmail attempt were some of his childhood friends and his elder brother Mathias. The men told him that they were entitled to the money for 'protecting him' over the years.

"The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba," Pogba said in a statement released by his team after Mathias' video went viral on Sunday.

"This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago," he added.

Pogba reportedly also told the authorities during questioning that the blackmailers had turned up at Juventus' training ground in Turin, Italy last month following which he decided to report the matter to the club's legal team and the police. Pogba has denied the allegations of using 'witchcraft', which he alleged was a fake story used by the blackmailers to extort money from him.