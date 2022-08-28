Paul Pogba's brother vows to make 'explosive' revelations about Juventus star and Mbappe in bizarre video

Juventus star Paul Pogba's elder brother Mathias Pogba has vowed to make 'explosive' claims about the French footballer in a bizarre video shared by him on social media. In the video, Mathias claims he has some information to share that Pogba's teammates and sponsors need to know.

Mathias, who is a footballer himself and has played for clubs like Wrexham, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle in his career so far, also mentioned Pogba's France teammate Kylian Mbappe in his video. Mathias said he has a few things to say about Mbappe as well.

While it is not known what has gone wrong between the Pogba brothers, Mathias' video has gone viral on social media leading to intense speculations. In the video, Mathias says he wants to make the revelations to allow people to decide whether Pogba deserves the love and respect of the public.

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things," Mathias said in the video.

"In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

"If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side," he added.

Mathias also claimed he has some revelations to make about Pogba's agent and lawyer before mentioning Mbappe. "I will tell you very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words," said the former Wrexham forward.

Hours after the video went viral, Paul Pogba's camp released a statement stating that his brother's video was nothing surprising and that the World Cup winner has been facing threats and organized gang extortion attempts.

"Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They come on top of threats and organized gang extortion attempts against Paul Pogba," read the statement via French publication Jeanmarcmorandini.