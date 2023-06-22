La Liga: Barcelona kick off title defence at Getafe; to host Real Madrid in first EL Clasico on October 29

Barcelona are all set to kick off their La Liga title defence against capital side Getafe on August 12 as they try to win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2019. The Spanish champions won their first La Liga title in four seasons in May as they ended the four-year drought of domestic title silverware. On the horizon, record champions Real Madrid will play Athletic Bilbao away from home as they try to clinch glory after the 2022 title win. The first El Clasico in La Liga will take place on October 29 while Real’s first local derby against Atletico Madrid will take place on September 24.

Barcelona begin title defence at Getafe

Defending champions Barcelona will look to kick start their title defence on a high as they take on Getafe away from home with fresh blood in their veins. The squad is going through a significant overhaul in the summer as they said goodbye to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The club will play all its home matches at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium as their traditional home Camp Nou is under construction. Barcelona are active in the transfer market and are looking to sign the likes of Joao Cancelo while İlkay Gündoğan is almost done.

First El Clasico set for October

The first La Liga El Clasico of the season will take place on October 29 at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium with the return leg scheduled for April 21 next year. The teams could also meet in the final of the Spanish Super Cup if they win their respective semifinal matches. Barcelona are scheduled to play Osasuna while Real host Atletico in January at a neutral venue.