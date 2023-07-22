Kylian Mbappe likely to sit out for 2023-24 season as PSG player pushes for free transfer in 2024 - Reports

Paris Saint-German and their star striker Kylian Mbappe have landed in hot water in recent times as the French World Cup winner pushes for a free transfer away from the club. Having been dropped from the PSG squad for the pre-season tour, Mbappe is reportedly ready to sit out for a complete season which will see him leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2023-24 season. The player has a year remaining on his lucrative contract as Real Madrid stay in the hunt to secure his signature.

Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement.



PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée. pic.twitter.com/kWvcu1AOzx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023 ×

What is the Mbappe situation?

On Friday, July 21 PSG announced their squad for the pre-season and dropped the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner. The player has been linked with Real Madrid for the last few seasons but the move has failed to materialise. However, Mbappe is now ready to run down the contract, having initially stated that he will continue at the club for the 2023-24 season. PSG on the flip side gave Mbappe two options, either to sign a new contract or get sold to another club.

In June while on international duty, Mbappe stated that does not intend to leave the club while also insisting that he will not sign a new deal. PSG are now left in limbo as they could lose the most-prized football asset for a free or get a deal done and get money from the 24-year-old’s sale.

As things stand, Mbappe is unofficially suspended by the club and could sit out the entire season without any football. The player is reportedly happy to sit out without any playing time for the club to secure a free transfer at the end of the next season.

Mbappe’s win-win situation

The situation could be win-win for both Mbappe and Real Madrid, the player’s likely club, as the Spanish giants won’t have to pay any signing fee. The player on the flip side could demand a huge signing-on fee, again not a big issue for Real as they won’t be forking out money for a transfer fee.

The consequence of sitting out of the season could still have a big toll on Mbappe’s career as he will enter the Euro 2024 without any playing time. The star footballer has been good at international tournaments for the national side having won the World Cup and the Nations League with the Euro’s being the only international trophy missing from the cabinet.

