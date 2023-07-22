BCCI official drops HUGE hint on Rishabh Pant's return date; Suryakumar Yadav likely to lead in Ireland T20Is

The BCCI's latest statement on injury updates of several star players, including Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna, did lift fans morale on Friday, per latest reports, a board member close to the information has revealed the tentative date around which Rishabh Pant's anticipated return to international cricket could happen.

The release stated while both seamers (Bumrah and Prasidh) have almost regained full fitness and are raring to go, Pant is also recovering at a significant pace, with the keeper-batter said to have resumed batting and keeping but under medical guidance.

While the board and the team management aren't looking at Pant at least until the home World Cup later this year, per a report in the Times of India (TOI), the left-handed batter might recover earliest by the home England series next year, scheduled for January-February window.

Following the 2023 World Cup (from October 5 to November 19), India will travel to South Africa for a bilateral tourm, and upon returning, will host England for a five-match Test series.

“He (Pant) is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” BCCI said in its statement.

“Perhaps, a realistic target for Pant would be the five-Test home series against England in January-February next year,” a source said, as quoted by TOI.

SKY likely to lead India in Ireland T20Is

With BCCI's new selection committee set to rest star players for the three-match Ireland T20Is, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami among the few, latest reports also suggested the stand-in T20I captain Hardik Pandya and opener Shubman Gill will also be rested.

Given India's tight cricket calendar, the BCCI wants to manage the workload of first-team players for the World Cup.

Although no official comments on the same are issued, the TOI report stated top T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav could captain the new-look T20I team in Hardik's absence for Ireland series, which starts on August 18, five days after the end of the 5th T20I against West Indies in Florida.

Besides, star seamer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return to competitive cricket for the first time since September last year. With him nearing full fitness, the team management need to utilise him carefully, considering India will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup and then have Australia coming home for a short ODI series before the World Cup begins.