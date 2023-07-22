WI vs IND, 2nd Test: 'I enjoyed myself, my record of 15 away hundreds is not bad', says Kohli after record ton

Virat Kohli completed his first away Test hundred in five years, and the India batter was all but elated about finding rhythm on the Caribbean tour. Against West Indies during the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad, Kohli scored 121 off 206 balls, hitting 11 fours. Kohli, who last hit a hundred against Australia in Ahmedabad early this year, sounded convinced with his knock that required some grinding.

His 29th Test century - equalling Sir Donald Bradman's record, helped India put on a dominating show (438) in the first innings. Alongside Kohli, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma also completed their fifties, while bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with 61 and 56, respectively.

Following day two play with India 352 runs ahead, Kohli detailed how he felt about spending time in the middle and unlocking another milestone. The right-handed batter, who remained patient with his shot selection, and given how the outfield behaved (not fluent), pat his back for adding another away Test hundred to his tally (15).

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in rhythm in which I wanted to be. I always looked at pressure as an opportunity to stand up for my team.

I took my time, they were bowling in good areas when I walked in so I had to take my time. The outfield wasn't quick and fluent as it should have been," Kohli said.

Speaking on his 15th away Test ton, Kohli said it's something to be proud of.

"I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that's not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability," the India batting great added.

'I am grateful to play 500 games for India'

Virat Kohli is only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid to play 500 international matches for India, and he remains grateful for reaching the milestone.

Since his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli has played 274 ODIs, 111 Tests* and 115 T20Is. A successful batter across all formats - averaging over 50 in white-ball cricket, Kohli said it's all because of his hard work and commitment towards the game that he has reached this far.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Virat said,

"These stats and milestones mean nothing in 15 years time, what they will remember is if I left an impact or not. I am grateful to play 500 games for India. I never imagined. It's all hard work. It's the commitment you give to the sport you are playing which gives you the result," Kohli added.