Ashes: Josh Hazlewood welcomes rain on day four as England eye to level series in Manchester

Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood wouldn't mind rain interruption on day four of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford as England sit in a comfortable position to level the series 2-2. As the weather forecast in Manchester shows 75% chances of rain pouring down from 11 am local time onwards, Hazlewood and the Australian team will fancy this welcome change after getting hammered for almost one-and-a-half days in this Test.

After Australia's first innings ended on 317, England made light work of the spin-less Australian bowling line-up, with Zak Crawley hitting a stunning 189. Besides, five other English batters also completed fifties, including Jonny Bairstow, who remained unbeaten on 99. Thanks to the mammoth batting show by the home team, England scored 592, leading by 275 runs.

In Australia's second innings, they got reduced to 113 for four at stumps on day three, with Mark Wood picking three wickets. Given the touring side stare at a probable defeat with rain likely to play spoilsport on the remaining two days, Hazlewood said he would be pleased if proceedings get halted in Manchester.

However, if the rain persists and the game gets drawn, Australia will retain the Ashes irrespective of the final Test's result.

"I'd be very pleased," Josh Hazlewood admitted. "It's obviously forecast but forecasts can change all the time. Obviously, rain and light play a big part in cricket and has done forever. So, yeah, it'd be great to lose a few overs here and there, and make our job a little easier if I'm hanging in there."

Bairstow expects different outcome despite rain forecast

On the flip side of it, England batter Jonny Bairstow thinks otherwise and feels even though cloud cover would be there, it would make things interesting for the hosts as they would need little assistance from the weather to mat Australia in the fourth Test.

With the Duke Ball likely to move around a tad more in the first hour, Bairstow expects seamers to draw early blood and pick six wickets quickly before rain halts play.

"The weather is the weather, and I'm not Michael Fish," Jonny Bairstow said, referencing the famous BBC forecaster of the 1980s and 1990s, as quoted in ESPNcricinfo.

"Coming in tomorrow, if there is a bit of weather around, maybe some overheads, you'd like to hope we're able to create some chances. The weathermen have been right, the weathermen have been wrong, who knows what's going to happen? We'll still turn up with the same mindset and that will be to try and take another six wickets," he added.