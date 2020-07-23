Kumar Sangakkara opens up on being interrogated over World Cup match fixing claims

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has said that he was disappointed with match-fixing allegations leveled against the Sri Lankan team after he was summoned a special investigation team but added that answering those questions were really healthy for the game.

In June 2020, former sports minister of Sri Lanka Mahindananda Aluthgamage had claimed that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the 2011 World Cup final, which India had famously won under the leadership of MS Dhoni. An investigation started as the likes of Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Upul Tharanga, Aravinda de Silva were quizzed by the special investigation team after the Sri Lankan government launched a probe into the matter. However, after a thorough investigation, Sri Lankan sports ministry decided to put a stop into the investigation.

“It is disappointing and also a bit amusing at times. And we had that recently when the ex-sports minister did quite a frivolous claim and we had to go in and answer questions,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Actually, to go through and answer those questions, and making those statements was really really healthy for the game, whether it was me, the selectors, Mahela or anyone else. I think that process is really important for people to understand what respect for the game means,” the former Sri Lanka captain added.

People protested outside Sri Lanka Cricket’s headquarters after Sangakkara and Jayawardene were questioned as the fans criticized the government for harassing their heroes over false allegations. Sri Lankan police soon cleared all the selectors and cricketers as no evidence was found.

“The game of cricket needs people of integrity and people who are not afraid to speak their minds,” Sangakkara said on the probe.

“And also when you have any questions to be answered, you don’t need to hide, you can answer any of those. When it comes to politics, when you have politically and morally corrupt individuals, who are affiliated with the sport even in an official capacity, you understand where all this comes from and you don’t have to be afraid to second guess what their motivations are,” he added.

