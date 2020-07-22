James Anderson hoping to partner Stuart Broad as England go for series win

England will be heading into the third Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester in what promises to be a nail-biting series finale. However, skipper Joe Root will have some headaches regarding team selection with each and every pacer in the squad fit and raring to find a place in the XI.

The troika of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran was included in the playing XI in the second Test with James Anderson and Mark Wood rested, whereas Jofra Archer missed the match due to breach of bio-secure protocols. Woakes and Curran played a huge role in helping equalize the series but with Anderson looking for a place in the XI, someone might miss the bus.

A schedule of six matches in seven weeks against the West Indies and then Pakistan means England have had to rotate their bowlers and Anderson does not underestimate the difficult choices facing coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root.

ALSO READ: Enough is enough: Jofra Archer reveals racist abuse after getting axed from Manchester Test

“I presume the best three players will play but it’s going to be a difficult decision for Joe and Chris and there will be some disappointed guys,” Anderson told a news conference on Wednesday.

There have been suggestions that Anderson, who turns 38 next week, and Broad will not bowl again but the veteran seamer is of the view that they should play together if fit.

“Our record together speaks for itself and I’d really like to think that if we are both fit and England are picking their best bowling attack then we’d both be in that,” he said.

“It’s a good position to be in because it shows we have strength in depth,” Anderson added.

ALSO READ: ‘AB de Villiers was in line to play T20 World Cup,’ reveals South Africa's Quinton de Kock

Anderson further revealed that bowlers are suffering with a bit of stiffness but added that it was inevitable after such a long gap due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a bit of stiffness with the bowlers but that’s inevitable,” Anderson said.

