WC 2011 match-fixing investigation: Upul Tharanga grilled by SIU, Kumar Sangakkara to appear next

Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga was the first player to be questioned by the detectives, on Wednesday, in a probe investigating claims that the final of 2011 World Cup was fixed. Tharanga was quizzed for two hours by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) examining the conduct of the final, which Sri Lanka lost to India.

Tharanga was questioned after the then-chief selector of Sri Lanka Aravinda de Silva was interviewed for around six hours on Tuesday.

"They asked a few questions in connection with the ongoing investigation. I gave my statement," Tharanga told reporters without giving further details.

Kumar Sangakkara to be questioned next

Police confirmed that the then-captain of Sri Lanka and the present president of Marylebone Cricket Club in London, Kumar Sangakkara will be the next player to be questioned from the squad. Sangakkara has been asked to report to the SIU on Thursday.

Sangakkara had earlier said that proper evidence should be put forward to the ICC after the then-sports minister of Sri Lanka Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed that Sri Lanka “sold” the 2011 World Cup final.

"I feel I can talk about it now," Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a local TV network last month. "I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved."

Sri Lanka posted 274/6 off 50 overs before India chased down the target courtesy Gautam Gambhir’s 97 and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91. Sri Lanka were criticized for their poor bowling and fielding as India won the match by six wickets.

The toss in the summit class was also controversial as it took place twice after match referee Jeff Crowe apparently didn’t hear the call by Sangakkara and asked Dhoni to flip the coin again. Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first was also slammed by many.

Match-fixing was made a criminal offence in November. Offenders face fines of up to 100 million rupees ($555,000) and up to 10 years' jail.