Aravinda de Silva questioned for 6 hours over 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations; Kumar Sangakkara, Upul Tharanga summoned

Former Sri Lanka chief selector Aravinda de Silva was the first interviewed by the sports-related anti-corruption unit, its Superintendent Jagath Fonseka said. A former Lankan captain, de Silva was grilled for six hours at the start of a criminal investigation into match-fixing. Sri Lankan captain in 2011 World Cup, Kumar Sangakkara has also been summoned by the Sports Ministry's Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday.

Another player from the 2011 Sri Lankan squad, Upul Tharanga has also been summoned and his statement would be recorded on Wednesday.

"Today we started the investigation into (2011 World Cup) match-fixing allegations," Fonseka told reporters outside his unit's office where the chief selector was questioned.

"Based on the statement given by Aravinda de Silva today, we have decided to summon a player from the 2011 squad, Upul Tharanga, tomorrow to record his statement."

Fonseka further said that the anti-corruption unit is obtaining intelligence reports as well as inputs from international sources to continue their investigation into one of cricket biggest of matches.

De Silva, who has been in support of an investigation, didn’t comment on the matter as he spent over six overs with at least three detectives questioning the former Lankan skipper and the chief selector of Sri Lankan team in 2011.

Meanwhile, Tharanga, who is set to be questioned on Wednesday, was Sri Lanka’s openers in the final wherein he scored just two runs while facing 20 deliveries.

The investigation started after former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindanda Aluthgamage claimed that Sri Lanka had “sold” the match. However, he didn’t name anyone.

"I feel I can talk about it now. I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved," Aluthgamage said.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has also doubted the match and had called for an investigation earlier.

Earlier, Kumar Sangakkara, captain of Sri Lanka in the finals, and Mahela Jayawardene had said that Aluthgamage should support his allegations with evidence and share it with the International Cricket Council.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lanka cricket board said the ICC was investigating three unnamed ex-players over corruption claims.

In Sri Lanka, match-fixing was made a criminal offence in November with offenders facing fines up to 100 million rupees ($555,000) and up to 10 years' jail.