England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Preview: Manchester gears up for series decider

England and West Indies are set to go into the third and final match of the Test series at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match series has so far been an enthralling encounter between the two sides with both winning one game each. With the series firmly locked at 1-1, the finale promises to be an edge-of-the-set contest.

West Indies started the series with a four-wicket win against England in Southampton with the visitors standing out with both ball and the willow. However, England fought back strong in the second Test and equalized the series with a thumping 113-run win.

The third match of the series comes with plenty of headaches for both England and Windies camp. While team selection is a major issue going into the series decider, weather forecast is something which won’t make the English team happy. Notably, a draw is enough for the Windies to take the Wisden Trophy back to the Caribbean.

A debut for Chemar Holder on cards? Will Rahkeem Cornwall get a game?

West Indies bowlers looked tired and sluggish in the second Test after a phenomenal outing in the opener. While Shannon Gabriel struggled throughout the course of the match, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder looked out of their usual rhythm. That brings the likes of Chemar Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall into the scene but will Jason pick inexperienced guns in such a high-profile decider? That remains to be seen.

Selection headache in England camp as well

For England, the selection headache is immense. The entire pace bowling department consisting the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Mark Wood are available. While Wood, Archer and Anderson played the Southampton Test which England lost, Broad, Woakes and Curran helped England fight back in the series. Dropping Anderson at his home ground, in the final Test, would be a massive call by Joe Root. And for Woakes or Curran, missing out after solid performance in the second Test would be a heartbreak.

Rain gods to play spoilsport?

Weather forecast, too, isn’t great for cricket. With Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday expected to be hit by persistent showers which makes the likelihood of a draw a major possibility.

Nonetheless, the three-match Test series between England and West Indies have been a gripping watch for cricket lovers and everyone would be hoping to have a good game minus the presence of rain gods.

