Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram after latter refuses to shake hands post RCB-DC tie in IPL 2023: Reports
After RCB defeated DC in IPL 2023, on Saturday (April 15), Sourav Ganguly didn't shake hands with Virat Kohli. Now, as per reports, the former Indian captain has unfollowed the former BCCI chief on Instagram.
On Saturday (April 15), the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the winless Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After RCB posted 174 for 6, they managed to restrict the David Warner-led Delhi franchise to 151 for 9 to win by 23 runs. After the contest, players and support staff from both camps were involved in the customary handshake when former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is DC's Director of Cricket, didn't shake hands with Kohli. Now, as per reports, Kohli has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram.
As per https://t.co/JlMcJsNE2F, Kohli used to follow 276 accounts on Instagram, including Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/debeOz9OfO— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) April 16, 2023
Kohli, who has 246 million followers on Instagram, is following as many as 276 accounts on the social media platform. However, Ganguly isn't part of those 276 handles. After the RCB-DC game in Bengaluru, here's how both the famed cricketers didn't shake hands and avoided each other:
Saurav Ganguly ignored Virat Kohli and Walk off where you can see Kohli turned back to see Dada— R e t i r e d (@Sense_detected_) April 15, 2023
Once again Dada showed Virat Kohli his place 👏 pic.twitter.com/AphU0U3IMO
The tension between Kohli and Ganguly came into the picture after the former stepped down as India's T20I captain in late 2021. Soon after, the BCCI selectors sacked Kohli as the ODI captain. Later on, in early 2022, the superstar cricketer decided to give up captaincy altogether by resigning as the Test skipper during India's tour of South Africa.
Back then, Ganguly was serving as the BCCI President and many believe he didn't want Kohli to continue as the Indian captain in any format after his resignation from T20Is. The duo's contrasting revelations post Kohli's T20I captaincy resignation also added to the drama and tension.