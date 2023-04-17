Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram after latter refuses to shake hands post RCB-DC tie in IPL 2023: Reports

On Saturday (April 15), the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the winless Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After RCB posted 174 for 6, they managed to restrict the David Warner-led Delhi franchise to 151 for 9 to win by 23 runs. After the contest, players and support staff from both camps were involved in the customary handshake when former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is DC's Director of Cricket, didn't shake hands with Kohli. Now, as per reports, Kohli has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram.

As per reports, Kohli used to follow 276 accounts on Instagram, including Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli, who has 246 million followers on Instagram, is following as many as 276 accounts on the social media platform. However, Ganguly isn't part of those 276 handles. After the RCB-DC game in Bengaluru, here's how both the famed cricketers didn't shake hands and avoided each other:

Saurav Ganguly ignored Virat Kohli and Walk off where you can see Kohli turned back to see Dada



Once again Dada showed Virat Kohli his place

The tension between Kohli and Ganguly came into the picture after the former stepped down as India's T20I captain in late 2021. Soon after, the BCCI selectors sacked Kohli as the ODI captain. Later on, in early 2022, the superstar cricketer decided to give up captaincy altogether by resigning as the Test skipper during India's tour of South Africa.