IPL 2023: Tension rises in the middle as Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with Sourav Ganguly - WATCH VIDEO

In a shocking turn of events, two of the biggest names in Indian cricket – Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly didn’t shake hands after RCB vs DC match in Bengaluru on Saturday. In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Kohli jumped the queue and didn’t shake with Ganguly, with whom he doesn’t believe to share a great history. Moreover, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was also seen having a word with Kohli after he avoided shaking hands with DC’s director of cricket.

Watch the video here -

Virat kohli Ignore Ganguly not even handshake .its call karma ganguly never mess with king kohli👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/IeHjmvI32S — Radhe krishna🇮🇳 (@king_Virat140) April 15, 2023 ×

Virat starred in RCB’s 23-run win over Delhi Capitals, hitting his third fifty of the season in the game. Even during the match, both seemed to share cold vibes and didn’t see each other eye to eye.

Recently, Chetan Sharma, BCCI’s former chief selector, on a string operation done on him, revealed that ex-BCCI President Ganguly did play a little role in deciding Virat Kohli’s fate as the Indian captain across formats during his tenure. Besides, he also admitted that Ganguly alongside him didn’t like Kohli.

Not only this, but Chetan also revealed that Kohli was informed beforehand about his removal as the captain, and that the former number one batter lied to the media when asked about the same upon him landing in South Africa for the bilateral series in 2021/2022.

After the news broke out, there was a strange wave in Indian cricket that saw things getting ugly at all levels. With the team then scheduled to play bilateral series against Australia, everything went under the mat.

However, after what transpired at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, the venue where Virat created history, it doesn’t look like all is well between two giant figures of Indian cricket.