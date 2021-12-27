KL Rahul likely to lead India in ODI series vs South Africa if Rohit Sharma fails to recover in time - Report

Rohit Sharma is unlikely to recover in time to feature in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. India are currently taking on the hosts in a three-match Test series which will be followed by as many ODIs. Rohit, who was named India's ODI captain ahead of the start of the ongoing tour earlier this month, is not part of the Test squad due to a hamstring injury.

Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury while training in Mumbai and is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he is working on his recovery. However, as per Sports Today, India's limited-overs captain might not make it in time for the ODI series as he might take 4-6 weeks to recover fully from the hamstring injury.

Earlier, BCCI had said Rohit might return in three weeks time to lead the team in the ODI series against South Africa. However, as per Sports Today, he is unlikely to return and KL Rahul might lead the Indian team in the Hitman's absence. Rahul is India's designated vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is.

Rahul has had a remarkable 2021 so far as he once again cemented his spot in the Test team and became a regular for the team in limited-overs. Rahul was elevated to vice-captaincy in T20Is after Kohli stepped down as the captain in the shortest format with Rohit taking over.

The stylish right-hander was later named the vice-captain in ODIs as well after Rohit replaced Kohli as the ODI skipper. Rahul was then named Kohli's deputy for the ongoing South Africa Test series in the absence of Rohit, who was the vice-captain of the series.

Also Read: Surprised myself with how calm I have been: KL Rahul reacts to his 'truly special' Centurion ton vs SA

Rahul made a fantastic start to the Test series against South Africa as he slammed an unbeaten hundred while opening the batting for India on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. Rahul remained unbeaten on 122 to help India post a strong 272/3 on the board at stumps on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.

Rahul became only the second Indian opener after Wasim Jaffer to score a Test ton on South African soil.