Surprised myself with how calm I have been: KL Rahul reacts to his 'truly special' Centurion ton vs SA

Virat Kohli-led India ended Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test versus South Africa, in Centurion, on top. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kohli & Co. rode on opener KL Rahul's 122 not out and Mayank Agarwal's 60 to post 272-3 at stumps on the opening day.

Rahul and Mayank's 117-run opening stand set the tone for Team India. While India lost two wickets in a row, to be reduced to 117/2, Rahul was involved in valuable stands with Captain Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to close the day on a high for the visitors. Rahul's 7th ton also made him the second Indian opener to cross the three-figure mark in South Africa and become the first-ever opener from the country to have Test centuries in England, SA, Australia and West Indies.

In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, Rahul reflected on his memorable performance on Day 1 and said, "It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these."

"This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," he added.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," said Rahul.

The entire second day's play, on Monday (December 27), was washed out without a ball being bowled. Thus, India will hope to make the most of Day 3, go past the 400-run mark and add pressure on South Africa. With an entire day's play being washed out, Indian batters might accelerate a bit after the morning session on Tuesday (December 28) whereas their bowlers will have to be on their toes to dismiss the Proteas line-up twice in the remainder of the three days.