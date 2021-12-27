India vs SA: Virat Kohli goes past Mohammad Azharuddin in unique list in Centurion Test opening day

Virat Kohli-led Team India ended Day 1 of the Centurion Test versus South Africa being at the driver's seat. Riding on KL Rahul's 122 not out and fifty from Mayank Agarwal, India ended the day's play at 272 for the loss of 3 wickets. While Kohli looked good for his 94-ball 35, he once again missed out on a century as he failed to even cross the 50-run mark.

As the 33-year-old Kohli still remains away from his 71st international ton, he surpassed former Indian captain Mohammad Azhaurddin to top a unique list. Winning the toss at SuperSport Park, Centurion, Kohli achieved a huge milestone as he became the Indian captain with the most toss wins in Test cricket. Before the start of the first Test in South Africa, Kohli was at the top with Azharuddin but now has gone past him.

For the unversed, Kohli now has won 30 tosses as captain in the purest format of the game. He already is the most successful Indian Test captain, with 39 victories in 66 Tests. On the other hand, MS Dhoni follows suit at the second spot with 27 wins under his belt.

Talking about the opening day's play, Rahul-Mayank's 117-run opening stand took India to a fine start. While the visitors were soon reduced to 117 for 2, Kohli-Rahul steadied the ship with a fine 82-run stand for the third-wicket before the Indian captain's departure. Rahane and newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul (in Rohit Sharma's absence) took India to 272 for 3 at stumps on the first day on December 26 (Sunday).

The second day's play, on Monday (December 27), has been affected due to rain showers with the entire first session being washed out.