KL Rahul had great run in 2023 ODIs: Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wants batter to 'realise true potential'

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has lauded KL Rahul for his stellar run in ODIs in 2023. During an interactive session on X, formerly Twitter, Prasad was asked by a fan to comment on Rahul and the former speedster had words of praise for the versatile Indian batter. Rahul ended 2023 with a bang, scoring a majestic 101 during India's big defeat to South Africa in the two-match Test series opener in Centurion.

Rahul had a terrible start to the just-concluded 2023 and got injured during the IPL season. He, however, came back into the Indian setup during the Asia Cup and ended the year with 1,203 runs across formats, including three hundreds and seven fifties. In ODIs, he was at his best with 1,060 runs comprising two centuries (one in Asia Cup and the other in ODI WC).

Thus, Prasad replied to a fan query on Rahul and said, "He has had a great year in one day cricket and in his comeback test in centurion played a wonderful knock in the first innings. Happy for him. Consistency in Test Cricket and realising his true potential is what he needs to aspire for imho."