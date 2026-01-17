/Karnataka government grants permission to host IPL and international matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received approval to host Indian Premier League (IPL) and international matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The announcement was made on Saturday (Jan 17). In a statement, KSCA said that the Home Department of the Karnataka government has given the permission to hold matches at the stadium, provided all rules and safety conditions set by the authorities are followed.

“We are pleased to announce that the Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host international and IPL matches at the iconic venue. The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the government and concerned authorities,” the association said in a statement.

Cricket matches at the venue had been stopped since June last year after a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations, which led to the death of 11 people and injuries to several others.

Because of the incident, the stadium was not included as a venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup and matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy were moved to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.