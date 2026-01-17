/IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

After an exciting second match that helped the visitors level the three-match series at 1-1, India and New Zealand will now meet in the third and final ODI on Sunday (Jan 17), at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With the series tied, the match is crucial as it will decide the winner. If New Zealand win, they will claim their first-ever ODI series victory in India, two years after winning their maiden Test series.

Even though India lost the second ODI, the team still looks strong. Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer have returned to good form, while Virat Kohli is batting well. KL Rahul has also been contributing useful runs in the later stages. However, former captain Rohit Sharma, who has scored in the 20s in both matches so far, will be hoping for a bigger knock.

India’s fast bowlers have done a decent job, but the spinners have not been very effective. For India to win the final match and the series, their spinners will need to step up and take wickets in Indore.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI- Live streaming details

As the third ODI between India and New Zealand approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (Jan 18), at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the third ODI between India and New Zealand will be held at 1:00 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja