/SAI forms six member committee to investigate death of teen athletes

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to investigate the death of two teenage athletes at its facilities in Kollam, Kerala. The deaths were reported on Thursday (Jan 15) when two were found dead in their third-floor room at the SAI hostel. The incident came to light around 5 a.m. when fellow students, waking up for morning practice, found the door locked from the inside. SAI has now acted swiftly and formed the committee led by the Kollam East Circle inspector.

SAI forms six-member committee

According to a media report, a six-member special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of Kollam ACP S. Sherif, which will be led by Kollam East Circle Inspector Pushpakumar. The team has already begun recording statements from fellow trainees and hostel staff, focusing on the contents of suicide notes recovered from the victims’ clothing during the police inquest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

On Thursday, around 5 a.m., 17-year-old Sandra from Kozhikode and 15-year-old Vyshnavi from Thiruvananthapuram were found hanging. The incident came into the limelight when fellow athletes tried calling them in the morning. However, after no response was reported, the hostel warden and other inmates forced the door open. District authorities, including the Collector and District Police Chief (Kollam City) reached the spot to oversee the legal proceedings and scientific evidence collection.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

The incident left everyone shell-shocked as preventive measures and an audit were ordered on full swing by the authorities. The District Police Chief has mandated a rigorous safety audit of all facilities housing minors within the city, including schools, orphanages, and coaching centres. Station House Officers have been directed to inspect these locations personally to identify security gaps and provide necessary sensitisation training to wardens and staff to prevent such incidents in the future.