/'Why the doubt?': Manoj Tiwary backs Kolkata as safe host in T20 World Cup

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 just weeks away, talk around venues and security has started picking up pace. Kolkata, which is set to host most of Bangladesh’s group matches, has found itself at the centre of that discussion. But Manoj Tiwary has a simple message for anyone raising doubts over matches being held in Kolkata. The city knows how to host big games, and it knows how to keep everyone safe.

Former India cricketer and West Bengal’s Deputy Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary has strongly backed Kolkata as a safe venue for Bangladesh’s matches in the T20 World Cup 2026, saying there is no reason to question the city’s security or intent.

Also read | 5 batters fastest to 22,000 international runs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three of its four group-stage matches at Eden Gardens, and concerns have been raised in some quarters about safety arrangements. Tiwary dismissed those doubts and said Kolkata has always been dependable when it comes to hosting international sport.

“It has to be a safe place. Unless the BCCI intervenes and changes the venues, I see no reason why they cannot come and play here.” Tiwary was quoted as saying to India Today.

He then gave a clear example to make his point stronger. “If the concern is about safety, then one must also consider that Sheikh Hasina came from Bangladesh, stayed here, and was completely safe. If the Prime Minister of Bangladesh can visit and remain secure, there is no reason to think otherwise for a cricket team,” Tiwary said.

For him, the argument ends there. Kolkata has hosted leaders, global events, and high-profile sporting matches before. A cricket team, he feels, should not be treated any differently. Tiwary also made it clear that politics will not be allowed to interfere with sport in the city. “Kolkata has always been a city where sport has stayed away from politics. If the BCCI decides that a match has to be organised here, I am confident there will be no disturbance whatsoever,” he said.

He added that the state government has already drawn a clear line on its role. “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been very clear that the government will not interfere in sporting events unless the police say they are unable to provide security.”

Bangladesh will play four group-stage matches in the tournament. Three of them will be at Eden Gardens. They begin their campaign against the West Indies on February 7, followed by games against Italy on February 9 and England on February 14. Their final league match will be against Nepal on February 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.