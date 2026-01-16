/5 batters fastest to 22,000 international runs

Explore the fastest batters to reach 22,000 international runs, their innings count, consistency, and impact on world cricket. A quick and simple look at legends who ruled the game with their run scoring.
Virat Kohli is the fastest player to score 22,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved this big milestone in just 462 innings. His consistency, fitness, and hunger for runs make him one of the greatest batters of this generation.
Sachin Tendulkar stands second on this elite list. He reached 22,000 international runs in 493 innings. Known as the Master Blaster, his long career was marked by numerous records, memorable innings, and an unmatched dedication to the game.
Joe Root is third fastest to reach 22,000 international runs, doing it in 501 innings. His calm approach, solid technique, and ability to score in all conditions have made him England’s most reliable modern-day batter.
Brian Lara takes fourth place by completing 22,000 runs in 511 innings. Famous for his stylish batting and big scores, Lara was a match-winner who could change games single-handedly with his aggressive stroke play.
Ricky Ponting ranks fifth on the list, reaching 22,000 runs in 514 innings. A fierce competitor and great leader, he played a pivotal role in Australia’s dominance, delivering numerous match-winning performances throughout his career.