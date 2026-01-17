/MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning, bowlers power Warriorz to 22-run win

UP Warriorz registered a comfortable 22-run win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday (Jan 17) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, UPW posted a strong total of 187/8, led by half-centuries from Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield. Lanning played a captain’s knock, scoring 70 off 45 balls with 11 fours and two huge sixes, while Litchfield contributed 61 from 37 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes. Useful contributions from Harleen Deol (25) and Chloe Tryon (21) helped the Warriorz to set a challenging target.

For MI, Amelia Kerr impressed with the ball, taking three wickets for 28 runs, while Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up two wickets for 22 runs. Hayley Matthews (1/40), Amanjot Kaur (1/38) and Nicola Carey (1/38) took one wicket each.

Chasing 188, Mumbai Indians got off to a poor start, losing openers Hayley Matthews (13) and Sajeevan Sajana (10) early. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (18) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (15) also failed to make an impact, leaving MI struggling in the chase.

Amelia Kerr tried to steady the innings with an unbeaten 49, while Amanjot Kaur chipped in with 41. However, their efforts were not enough as MI finished on 165/6.

Shikha Pandey was the standout bowler for UPW, picking up two key wickets. Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Chloe Tryon each claimed one wicket to keep the pressure on Mumbai throughout the innings.