/U-19 WC, IND vs BAN: Captains skip handshake at toss amid political tensions

India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre did not shake hands with his Bangladesh counterpart during match seven of the U-19 World Cup on Saturday (Jan 17), at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Bangladesh captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim missed the toss due to illness, so vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team. After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first, Abrar walked past Mhatre without the two acknowledging each other or exchanging a handshake. A similar moment occurred minutes later when both teams assembled for the national anthem, again avoiding any interaction. This stance comes at a time of rising political tension between both the countries.

The situation started after protests in India over Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman being signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2026. Many people opposed his participation, citing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.



Taking public opinion into account, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said KKR was advised to release Mustafizur from their squad. In response to this, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) raised concerns about player safety and warned that it might not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.

After the toss, the focus shifted to the cricket. Abrar expressed confidence in his bowlers, while Mhatre mentioned that India would have also liked to bowl but was prepared to bat first and are ready to put runs on the board.

"We will field first. The wicket looks damp and we would like to take advantage for the first 10-15 overs. We've prepared well, we did well in the Asia Cup as well. We've got two all-rounders playing today," the Bangladesh deputy skipper Zawad Abrar said.