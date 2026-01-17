/Damien Martyn back home, shares heartfelt message 'this experience has reminded me of how fragile life is'

Former Australian batter Damien Martyn has opened up on his health-related issues after he recently returned home from the hospital. The World Cup winner was hospitalised with meningitis, and consequently admitted to a hospital in Queensland, confirmed on Dec 31. However, now recovering from meningitis, Martyn reckons life can be fragile and took to his social media handle to share his experience.

Martyn shares thoughts after home coming

"I'm back," former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn has tweeted as part of a message on social media that's equal parts health update - all positive - and a thank-you note.

"After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later...not able to walk or talk. And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery," former Australia batter Martyn, now 54, wrote after returning home from hospital.

Martyn, 54, fell ill on Boxing Day, with news emerging of his condition in the final week of December. A legend of the game, Martyn underwent treatment in Queensland. While there was no official word from the family, former Australian player and stand-in captain Adam Gilchrist gave a health update that week.

Speaking on behalf of Martyn's family, close friend Adam Gilchrist said: "He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes."

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said: "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time."

An incredible servant of the game, Martyn played at the top level for 14 years, spanning a career from 1992 to 2006, before he joined the Indian Cricket League (ICL). As ICL was branded a rebel league by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Martyn’s career at the international level came to an end as players were barred from playing for their national side.