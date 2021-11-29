Kanpur Test: Ashwin becomes India's 3rd-highest wicket-taker in purest format, surpasses Harbhajan

R Ashwin dismissed the well-set batter Tom Latham, for 52, on Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur. Latham, who missed out on a well-deserved century in the first innings, was standing tall in the middle -- with visitors chasing 284 on the final day -- before he tried to cut but played it down to hit the stumps. With Latham's dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. not only moved closer to a win in the series opener, but Ashwin also achieved a big feat under his belt.

Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, moved past veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's wicket-tally (417) in the format to become the third-highest wicket-taker for the country in the purest format. The top-five wicket-takers for India in Tests are as follows:

Anil Kumble - 619

Kapil Dev - 434

R Ashwin - 418*

Harbhajan Singh - 417

Zaheer Khan/Ishant Sharma - 311

Talking about Ashwin's career, the wily off-spinner has so far accounted for 30 five-fers and 7 ten-wicket hauls in the purest format. The 35-year-old has 291 wickets at home, 123 scalps in away Tests whereas also has 4 victims in neutral venues. The spinner has been most dominant while playing at home but has also enjoyed success in Sri Lanka and West Indies. In India's recent assignments in SENA countries, Ashwin has remained economical and had some success in England and Australia. For the unversed, he was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Ashwin will aim to cross former Indian captain Kapil Dev's tally in the upcoming Tests. However, it will be a herculean task for him to surpass Kumble, given the off-spinner is already in the mid-30s. Irrespective of wherever he finishes in the list of most Test wickets for India, Ashwin is sure to sign off as one of the best Indian bowlers especially in the red-ball format.