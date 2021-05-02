Jos Buttler smashes record IPL score by an Englishman with sensational 124 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jos Buttler on Sunday smashed his first-ever T20 century and went on to shatter the record for the highest score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by an Englishman during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Buttler hammered 124 runs off just 64 deliveries – the highest total for Rajasthan Royals – as they set Sunrisers Hyderabad a target of 221 in what was a belter of a pitch to bat on.

The Englishman scored just 32 off his first 30 deliveries but hammered 92 runs off his next 34 laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

Regarded as one of England’s best ever white-ball batsman, Buttler had never reached the century mark in the shortest format of the game. After his maiden century in T20 cricket, Buttler said he struggled to time the ball at the start of his innings and tried to hang in there before finding his mojo.

“Really enjoyed it. Great to spend time out there and have fun. I didn't find it easy at the start. I haven't been feeling in my best form for a while now. so a little bit of a struggle and just acceptance. I just tried to hang in there. At times I have been guilty of trying to get back into form too quickly and not give myself a chance. I just got better as the innings went on,” Buttler told Star Sports after the first innings.

“The mindset against Rashid was to just try and stay out there. He's had my number for a long time, so thankful to not get out to him. I have spent a lot of my career in the middle order where hundreds aren't easy to come by. At the top of the order you get a great chance. I finally will have Alastair Cook stop telling me that he has got one T20 hundred more than me (laughs). It is obviously a great score. We saw how MI chased it down yesterday, it is a small ground with a quick outfield and SRH have some fantastic players. We'll have to execute our plans really well,” the Rajasthan Royals batsman added.