IPL 2021: Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul admitted to hospital for appendicitis surgery

In what comes a massive setback for Punjab Kings, KL Rahul has been admitted to hospital for surgery after the PBKS captain complained of severe abdomen pain. Rahul wasn’t responding to medication and was taken to the emergency room for further tests and has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Rahul’s acute appendicitis will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, the Punjab Kings captain has been transferred to the hospital.

However, Punjab Kings haven’t announced who will lead the side in Rahul’s absence. Notably, Rahul hasn’t been ruled out of IPL 2021 and is expected to join the squad after full recovery.

While Punjab Kings have had a topsy-turvy start to their IPL 2021 campaign, Rahul has been the highest scorer in the tournament so far with as many as 331 runs in just seven matches at an average of 66.20 and strike rate of 136.21.

Punjab Kings heavily depend on their skipper when it comes to batting but the likes of Mayank Agarwal will have to step up in his absence.

Statement from Punjab Kings on KL Rahul:

