IPL 2021: Netizens react after David Warner gets dropped against Rajasthan Royals (Photo-IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )
David Warner sitting near the boundary rope while the match was on caught the attention of netizens. Some called it "egoless", while others felt that it was a black day in IPL history.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have witnessed a change in captaincy mid-season after a poor run in IPL 2021. Kane Williamson was named the skipper after the team management axed David Warner.
The decision sparked an uproar across social media as David Warner had led the team to a maiden title in IPL 2016. In their first clash under Williamson as the captain this year, SRH decided to drop Warner against Rajasthan Royals.
Here are some of the reaction:
Such an egoless person 💔😢#DavidWarner #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/kfPutoYVy1— Raina ❤️ (@YashCultDarshan) May 2, 2021
April 26: David Warner questions SRH's selectors over team combination— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 2, 2021
May 1: Warner is replaced by Williamson as captain
May 2: Warner is dropped
Meanwhile he can't even go home as Australian citizens returning from India could face up to 5 years in jail & fines #Ipl2021
Heartbreaking to see an IPL legend David Warner being disrespected like this 💔😞#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/VJp9sdiide— bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) May 2, 2021
David Warner just outside the boundary rope, many could have just sit in the dugout but Warner talking to the players in the ground of #SRH - Great respect for him. pic.twitter.com/TYAG58XjCy— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021
David Warner Dropped : It's the “Black Day” of Indian Premier League pic.twitter.com/AMSoZ7ifco— 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 (@Nitin__10) May 2, 2021
David Warner has been regarded as one of the best batsmen in IPL history. The Aussie has been among the top run-getter in the IPL since joining SRH in 2014.