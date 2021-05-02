IPL 2021: Netizens react after David Warner gets dropped against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad have witnessed a change in captaincy mid-season after a poor run in IPL 2021. Kane Williamson was named the skipper after the team management axed David Warner.

The decision sparked an uproar across social media as David Warner had led the team to a maiden title in IPL 2016. In their first clash under Williamson as the captain this year, SRH decided to drop Warner against Rajasthan Royals.

David Warner sitting near the boundary rope while the match was on caught the attention of netizens. Some called it "egoless", while others felt that it was a black day in IPL history.

Here are some of the reaction:

April 26: David Warner questions SRH's selectors over team combination



May 1: Warner is replaced by Williamson as captain



May 2: Warner is dropped



Meanwhile he can't even go home as Australian citizens returning from India could face up to 5 years in jail & fines #Ipl2021 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 2, 2021 ×

Heartbreaking to see an IPL legend David Warner being disrespected like this 💔😞#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/VJp9sdiide — bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) May 2, 2021 ×

David Warner just outside the boundary rope, many could have just sit in the dugout but Warner talking to the players in the ground of #SRH - Great respect for him. pic.twitter.com/TYAG58XjCy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021 ×

David Warner Dropped : It's the “Black Day” of Indian Premier League pic.twitter.com/AMSoZ7ifco — 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 (@Nitin__10) May 2, 2021 ×

David Warner has been regarded as one of the best batsmen in IPL history. The Aussie has been among the top run-getter in the IPL since joining SRH in 2014.