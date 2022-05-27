Jos Buttler slams 4th ton of IPL 2022 as RR beat RCB by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 to enter final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 edition to set up a final date with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT). After losing the Qualifier 1 by seven wickets, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan produced an all-round effort to beat the three-time runners-up to beautifully set up a final clash versus Gujarat.

On Friday evening (May 27), Faf & Co. were asked to bat first as Sanju Samson finally managed to win the coin toss at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Being asked to bat first, RCB lost opener Virat Kohli for cheap, being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna for the second successive occasion, as Faf failed to lift the run-rate despite Rajat Patidar, the Eliminator's Player-of-the-Match, going great guns from his end.

While Trent Boult dismissed Faf, Patidar held his end before his dismissal, 42-ball 58, changed the complexion of the game. From thereon, RCB never got going as they managed only 34 runs for the loss of six wickets in the final five overs. Even Dinesh Karthik, RCB's in-form finisher, failed to get going as Obed McCoy and Prasidh returned with three scalps each.

In reply, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler took on Md Siraj from the word go. The first-wicket stand took Rajasthan to a solid start before Jaiswal fell at the score of 61. Sanju joined Buttler who accelerated with ease and smacked some eye-catching boundaries as RCB bowlers couldn't hold onto a tight line and length. Despite Samson's dismissal slowing things down to an extent, Buttler rose to the occasion and brought up his fifth IPL ton, fourth of the season, to propel RR into the final. The Englishman has returned to form in the playoffs and will hope for another memorable knock in the summit clash to help his side beat favourites and hosts Gujarat.

Most 100s in IPL

6 Chris Gayle

5 Virat Kohli/ Jos Buttler

4 Shane Watson/ David Warner/ KL Rahul

Hundreds in IPL Play Offs

122 V Sehwag PBKS v CSK 2014 (Q2)

117*S Watson CSK v SRH 2018 (Final)

115*W Saha PBKS v KKR 2014 (Final)

113 M Vijay CSK v DC 2012 (Q2)

112*R Patidar RCB vs LSG 2022 (Eliminator)

106*J Buttler RR vs RCB 2022 (Q2)

Buttler's 106*, off 60 deliveries, was laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes at a whopping strike rate of 176.67. Now, the focus shifts on the final where Gujarat play Rajasthan on May 29 at the same venue.