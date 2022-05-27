IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Rajat Patidar joins Suresh Raina in unique list with blistering 58 in Qualifier 2

Rajat Patidar won accolades after his stunning 112 not out in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) emphatic 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 Eliminator, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday evening (May 25).

Courtesy of his blazing knock, RCB posted 207-4 and restricted Lucknow to 193-6 to proceed to the Qualifier 2, for the first time since 2016. On Friday (May 27), when RCB locked horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 -- at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad -- the 28-year-old Patidar made heads turn once again by smashing an entertaining 42-ball 58, laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes at 138.10. With this, the uncapped player joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) former player Suresh Raina in an elite list for Indian batters.

Indians Scoring 50+ Scores in both Eliminator & Qualifier 2 of an IPL Season

Suresh Raina (2014)

Rajat Patidar (2022)*

Talking about Raina, he had slammed an impressive 33-ball 54 -- versus Mumbai Indians (MI) -- and followed it up with a blistering 25-ball 87 in Qualifier 2, versus then known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Despite Patidar's heroics, RCB only managed 157-8 with Prasidh Krishna (3 for 22) and Obed McCoy shining with the ball for RR.

During the mid-innings, McCoy, who finished with 3 for 23, told the broadcasters, "I actually think the wicket has extra bounce, it is seaming a lot as well and because of the extra bounce the variations worked well on the wicket. The plan was to stay a lot more focused, I know I am better than what I bowled in the previous match. So, it is just about going to the nets and working out on what I had to, on my run-up as well. I was kind of over-striding a bit in the last match, so I decided to work on it in the nets and that worked for me today. I love the challenge (of death bowling) and that will make me better as a player going forward."