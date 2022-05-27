IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Rajat Patidar joins Suresh Raina in unique list with blistering 58 in Qualifier 2

RCB vs RR: Rajat Patidar joins Suresh Raina in unique list with blistering 58 (Photo - IPL) Photograph:( Others )
With another rollicking knock in IPL 2022 playoffs, the uncapped player Rajat Patidar joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) former player Suresh Raina in an elite list for Indian batters.
Rajat Patidar won accolades after his stunning 112 not out in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) emphatic 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 Eliminator, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday evening (May 25).
Courtesy of his blazing knock, RCB posted 207-4 and restricted Lucknow to 193-6 to proceed to the Qualifier 2, for the first time since 2016. On Friday (May 27), when RCB locked horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 -- at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad -- the 28-year-old Patidar made heads turn once again by smashing an entertaining 42-ball 58, laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes at 138.10. With this, the uncapped player joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) former player Suresh Raina in an elite list for Indian batters.
Indians Scoring 50+ Scores in both Eliminator & Qualifier 2 of an IPL Season
Suresh Raina (2014)
Rajat Patidar (2022)*
Talking about Raina, he had slammed an impressive 33-ball 54 -- versus Mumbai Indians (MI) -- and followed it up with a blistering 25-ball 87 in Qualifier 2, versus then known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
Despite Patidar's heroics, RCB only managed 157-8 with Prasidh Krishna (3 for 22) and Obed McCoy shining with the ball for RR.
During the mid-innings, McCoy, who finished with 3 for 23, told the broadcasters, "I actually think the wicket has extra bounce, it is seaming a lot as well and because of the extra bounce the variations worked well on the wicket. The plan was to stay a lot more focused, I know I am better than what I bowled in the previous match. So, it is just about going to the nets and working out on what I had to, on my run-up as well. I was kind of over-striding a bit in the last match, so I decided to work on it in the nets and that worked for me today. I love the challenge (of death bowling) and that will make me better as a player going forward."