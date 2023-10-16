Jordan Henderson doesn't understand why he was booed by English fans

England international Jordan Henderson has hit back at the home fans who booed him during the friendly against Australia at the Wembley Stadium last week. Henderson said he didn't like being booed but vowed to not walk away from international football.

The midfielder sported the captain's armband during the match but was booed by the fans when he was substituted in the second half by manager Gareth Southgate.

"It's not nice, your own fans (booing). Everybody has got their own opinion. I love playing for England, I have done for many years, that's why I'm still here," said Henderson.

"I still want to play for England for as long as I possibly can and give everything for the team, for my country. To lead the team out meant an awful lot to me and my family. Another special night and we got the win which is the most important thing," he added.

“If people want to boo if I’m playing in a different country, that’s fine. Everyone is going to have an opinion over playing over in Saudi."

Southgate supports Henderson

After the match, even Southgate criticised the fans saying "it defied logic' as to why certain fans would take such a position, especially against England's captain.

"He is a role model in the squad. I don't understand it," said Southgate.

Asked if Henderson's move and support for the bid were behind the booing, Southgate said: "I know what's created it but it defies logic that you would give a player who is playing and putting his heart and soul into playing for England...why boo him?"

"How is [booing] going to help him or the team?", he asked. "He has got 79 caps for England - what he has delivered is exceptional.

Ever since Henderson moved to Saudi Arabia to join At-Ettifaq under manager Steven Gerrard, he has come under heavy scrutiny from fans across the globe. Henderson was closely associated with the LGBTQ+ community during his stint at the Merseyside and his move to a country where gay rights are frowned upon is being regarded as the main reason for the pushback.

The former Liverpool player has played in three World Cups and three European Championships for England and won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup as Liverpool captain.

