'We will miss him': Jurgen Klopp reacts as Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

On Thursday (July 27), it became official that England midfielder and Liverpool star Jordan Herderson has moved to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. Henderson had already shared a heartfelt post before both clubs made it official on Thursday.

With this, it came to an end of Henderson's run in the Reds, where he spent 12 years and featured in nearly 500 games across competitions, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to Henderson's move and said 'it is sad, absolutely strange'.

'We will miss him as a man and as a player'

On Liverpool's official website, Klopp pointed out, "It's sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well. We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that's clear - as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that's football."

Klopp further opined, "Hendo is a really good package, a really good package. There is the physical part, but there is the super-technical part. He is technically really, really good. You cannot have this amount of Premier League games, you cannot be captain of Liverpool, you cannot play in the most important games in the world if you are technically not on a super-high level - and he is. Right foot, left foot really good."

"Let me say, this midfield Fabinho, Hendo, Gini and then Millie, these four for three positions, I think nobody would have said it would be a successful midfield because something is lacking - but nothing was lacking because the boys were all a real package. That's what was so good and Hendo was a super-important part of that," he added.

It is to be noted that Al-Ettifaq would be paying about 12 million pounds ($15.55 million) along with add-ons for the former Liverpool captain Henderson, as per reports in the British media.

The 33-year-old, who is set to don the number 10 shirt in his new club, is expected to receive a whopping weekly salary of approximately 700,000 pounds, as per reports, in Al-Ettifaq. He has signed a three-year deal with the club, who finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

Recently, Steven Gerrard -- another Liverpool legend -- also joined Al-Ettifaq as the manager.

