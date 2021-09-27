Jason Roy, Kane Williamson star as SRH dent RR's playoffs chances with 7-wicket win in IPL 2021

Jason Roy starred in SRH's win over RR. Photograph:( PTI )
Kane Williamson and Jason Roy slammed half-centuries apiece to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets and bag their second win of the season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made the IPL Play-offs road tougher for Rajasthan Royals with a comfortable seven-wicket victory, here on Monday.
Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for the Royals with his 82-run knock to take his side to 164 for five after electing to bat.
Pacer Siddarth Kaul (2/36) scalped two batsmen while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece for SRH, who are already out of the reckoning for the play-offs.
SRH then knocked off the target in 18.3 overs with opener Jason Roy scoring 60 runs and skipper Kane Williamson a confident unbeaten 51-run knock.
Brief Scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Yashashvi Jaiswal 36; Siddarth Kaul 2/36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 for 3 in 18.3 overs (J Roy 60, K Williamson 51 not out; M Rahman 1/26, C Sakariya 1/32).