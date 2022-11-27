Japan vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch

After an enthralling Saturday at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the action on day 8 in Qatar promises to be equally exciting. While yesterday France sealed their Round-of-16 place with a stunning 2-1 victory over Denmark, Argentina also won their do-or-die clash against Mexico (2-0), courtesy of a goal and an assist from Lionel Messi. On the other hand, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet too; helping his team beat Saudi Arabia in their group match by 2-0.

On day 8 of the FIFA World Cup, all teams from Group E and F will be competing for the place in knockouts. So let’s have a look at what is in store for us.

Schedule of day 8 – match timings, venue, and live streaming details

The proceedings on day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin with the Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Japan in their four previous meetings with Costa Rica across all competitions haven’t a lost match against them, while Costa Rica’s last win over an Asian country – China, came during the 2002 edition of the World Cup. This match will go live at 15:30 PM IST and 13:00 PM local time.

The next match will take place between Group F leaders Belgium and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium. Both Belgium and Morocco are meeting for only the second time at the FIFA World Cup, having last faced each other during the 1994 edition where Belgium won the contest 1-0. Belgium are yet to lose a match to an African nation while Morocco were victorious over their rivals during their last friendly encounter in March 2008 (4-1). The match will go live at 18:30 PM IST and 16:00 PM local time.

Moving ahead to the third game on day 8 at FIFA World Cup 2022, another Group F clash between Canada and Croatia will get underway at the Khalifa International Stadium. Considering this is the very first meeting between these two teams across all competitions, the contest could be all but exciting for the fans. Sitting in the 4th place on the points table with a loss to their name, Canada is wary of the Croatian challenge - a team that reached the finals four years ago in Russia. The live coverage of this match could be enjoyed at 21:30 PM IST and 19:00 PM local time.

The fourth and final match on day 8 of FIFA World Cup 2022 is the biggest of the lot between former winners Spain and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium. Both Spain and Germany will be meeting for the fifth time at the FIFA World Cups. Both heavyweights of world football know what stakes are there in this game. While Spain will enter the match oozing with confidence thanks to their 7-0 win against Costa Rica in the first match, Germany will be tensed in this do-or-die clash having already lost to Japan 1-2 in the opener. This match will be televised live at 00:30 PM IST and 22:00 PM local time.