Messi's magic helps Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 at World Cup

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a crucial game at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Lusail Stadium. The win means Argentina's World Cup campaign is up and running.

In the first half, the game was 0-0, with both sides lacking a touch of composure and quality in the Group C clash. Argentina were Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, they knew a win was absolutely necessary to keep the campaign alive.

Despite the pressure, the start was not as per the expectation of Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni as the team struggled to cope with Mexico's high press. Several times Messi was denied time and space to operate.

However, in the second half, Argentina converted chances after goals from Messi and Fernandez. Argentina are now up to second place on three points, one behind leaders Poland.

Messi's side will play Poland in their last group match. In Group C, Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

