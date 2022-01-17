Jaffer mentions quality Kohli developed 'which India never had', suggests ideal candidates as his successor

Former Indian opener-turned-social media sensation Wasim Jaffer has lauded Virat Kohli after the latter dropped a bomb recently by stepping down as the Test captain. Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with one and all, a day after India's 2-1 series loss to Dean Elgar-led South Africa.

Kohli tweeted saying, "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now."

ALSO READ | He might be feeling suffocated: Former Indian wicketkeeper reacts to Virat Kohli quitting as Test captain

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer opened up on Kohli's decision, hailed him for being an exceptional leader in whites and said, "The way he has led India in all three formats has been commendable. Even though we keep saying that he hasn't won a ICC trophy, other than that he has a great record as a leader, whether it's at home where he hasn't lost any series as a captain, he lost only two Test matches. Away from home he has got tremendous success.

“As a white-ball captain, he won T20 trophies in New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. Beating Australia in Australia was the icing on the cake for him as a leader. I think no sub-continent team has gone to Australia and beaten Australia. It was probably the highest point as a captain,” Jaffer added.

ALSO READ | 'One match makes...': Virat Kohli turned down BCCI's offer to play farewell Test as captain - Report

Jaffer further went onto mention the one quality brought forward by Kohli during his tenure as the Test captain, from 2014-2021. "The kind of culture he has brought to the Indian team and the fast-bowling firepower that India has become under him is tremendous, something which India never had.

"Now we've got such a high quality bowling attack and I think India has definitely got one of the best bowling attacks going around whether it's seaming conditions or spinning conditions," the 43-year old further said.

Kohli took over from MS Dhoni as the Test captain when the national side occupied the seventh position in ICC Test Rankings. At the time of his resignation, India are the No. 1 side and ended at the top spot for five consecutive years during annual updates of ICC rankings. Under Kohli, India won 40 Tests in 68 matches, winning three games in England, two series on the trot in Australia (one under Ajinkya Rahane), two Tests in South Africa.

Jaffer also suggested that Hitman Rohit should now take over from Kohli whereas also named three candidates who can be groomed under him. "Rohit Sharma I feel will be the obvious choice right now for him to lead in all three formats but selectors in a year or two years time look for replacement. Or look for somebody to groom and the obvious name that comes to mind is Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul. And I would also take the name of Shreyas Iyer because I think these three guys have the potential to be Indian captain for the future,” he said.