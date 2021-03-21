'It's incredible': Pep Guardiola lauds Manchester City's match-winning form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded his team's form in the recent months and called their greatest achievements after their quadruple bid remained intact following Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final win over Everton.

Man City beat Ancelotti's Everton 2-0 following late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

The club has now won 29 of their last 33 games in all competitions during the last four months, securing three draws and losing only once during the spell.

"What we have done is more than remarkable. It's incredible," Guardiola said. "One of the greatest achievements we have done together.

"When you win a lot of games like we have in the last four months, it's because you can adapt. That pleases me the most.

"In this winter time, playing every three days, with incredible commitment in every competition, I don't have any words to express that.

"(But) we haven't won anything yet, so we will be focused and we will see how far we arrive in the competitions."

The club is comfortable on top of the Premier League with a lead of 14 points.