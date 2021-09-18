'It's an unfortunate scenario': Ramiz Raja urges Pakistan cricketers to channelise anger into performance

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja called New Zealand's decision of cancelling the tour "an unfortunate scenario" but was also confident that Pakistan know how to overcome such crises. He also suggested the Pakistan team to channelise "frustration and anger" towards their performance ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In a video posted on PCB's Twitter handle, Raja expressed his disappointment and urged fans to not lose hope and back the cricket team. He said, "It is a shared pain and whatever happened is not right for Pakistani cricket."

"We have experienced such situations in the past but we have always moved forward. We have a lot of resilience and strength, and that is because of the fans and the cricket team," he said.

Pakistan vs New Zealand tour was due to start with the first of three one-dayers in Rawalpindi but New Zealand did not travel to the stadium, abandoning the entire tour citing security issues.

"Even if we don't manage to overcome it, we have enough confidence that we can create a world-class team while (playing) at a domestic level," he added.

"Release your frustration and anger by channelling it towards your performance. Take out your frustration in the coming World Cup by performing well," the former Pakistani cricketer said.

"Once you become a world-class team, people will start lining up to play. Everyone will want to play against you. So I want us to learn from this, move forward and keep strong. There is no need to be disappointed," he said.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan cricket fans

Raja also admitted that the cancellation by the New Zealand team could also lead to more problems for the PCB. He said that international and domestic cricket in Pakistan has been put under pressure.

"But we will do whatever we can and you will soon get to hear good news and results. In the meantime we have to focus and put our energy into our domestic structure to produce world class players."

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan in the wake of an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians, and there are fears New Zealand's decision to leave will keep them away.

England are already reconsidering their limited-overs trip to Pakistan next month while Australia, who are scheduled to visit in February-March next year, also appear wary.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said the organisation was monitoring the situation and would "talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known".