'It was my personal opinion': Rohit Sharma on hailing Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-time great

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday insisted that R Ashwin is indeed an all-time great in his eyes. Rohit had hailed Ashwin as one of the greats of the game after the senior spinner surpassed Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Ashwin has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers for India in the longest format over the years. He is among the best spinners in the world at present and continues to scale new milestones in his career. However, Rohit's comments for Ashwin after the first Test between India and Sri Lanka didn't go down well with many.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif even went on to claim that it might have been a 'slip of the tongue' for Rohit. However, the Indian skipper has put to rest all such claims and clarified that in his personal opinion, Ashwin is an all-time great in Test cricket.

Speaking at the press conference after the conclusion of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Monday, Rohit said - "It was my personal opinion (that he is an all-time great). He puts in match-winning performances whenever we give him the ball. He still has a lot of life left in him. We have a lot of things to look forward to in the coming months. I need to make sure he's in a decent frame of mind."

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Dale Steyn, becomes 8th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Meanwhile, Ashwin continued his terrific run with the ball as India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test in Bengaluru. The senior off-spinner picked up a total of six wickets across the two innings to go past Dale Styen to the 8th spot in the list of highest wicket-takers of all time in Test cricket.

Ashwin has 442 wickets to his name in 86 Test matches at present, including 30 fifers and 7 ten-wicket hauls. The off-spinner is only behind the legendary Anil Kumble in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in Tests. He will be looking to continue his fine form when India take the field in their next Test assignment later this year.