Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Dale Steyn, becomes 8th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed South African pacer Dale Steyn's tally of 439 Test wickets here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Ashwin bagged his 440th Test wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing pink-ball Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The veteran spinner, who removed Dhananjaya de Silva for his 440th Test wicket, has now become the 8th highest wicket-taker in the history of red-ball cricket.

Ashwin trails the likes of Muthiah Muralidaran (800), Shane Warne (708), and James Anderson (640) - the top 3.

However, he is third among currently active players, behind Anderson and Stuart Broad (537).

Ashwin is, at present, India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In the first Test match of the series in Mohali, Ashwin had overtaken Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the longest format.

The hosts are just six wickets away from victory as they dismissed three batters to leave the visitors at 151/4 at Tea on Day-3 of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.