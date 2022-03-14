Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Dale Steyn, becomes 8th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

ANI
Bengaluru, India Published: Mar 14, 2022, 05:42 PM(IST)

Ashwin is, at present, India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ashwin bagged his 440th Test wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing pink-ball Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed South African pacer Dale Steyn's tally of 439 Test wickets here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Ashwin bagged his 440th Test wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing pink-ball Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The veteran spinner, who removed Dhananjaya de Silva for his 440th Test wicket, has now become the 8th highest wicket-taker in the history of red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: 'I love his game': Legendary Kapil Dev heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja after his heroics against Sri Lanka

Ashwin trails the likes of Muthiah Muralidaran (800), Shane Warne (708), and James Anderson (640) - the top 3.

However, he is third among currently active players, behind Anderson and Stuart Broad (537).

Ashwin is, at present, India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer becomes first Indian to achieve rare feat with twin half-centuries in pink-ball Test vs Sri Lanka

In the first Test match of the series in Mohali, Ashwin had overtaken Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the longest format.

The hosts are just six wickets away from victory as they dismissed three batters to leave the visitors at 151/4 at Tea on Day-3 of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 14, 2022 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
148
(53.0 ov)
 VS
AUS
556/9 dec
(189.0 ov)
81/1
(17.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 12, 2022 | 2nd Test
Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022
IND
(59.1 ov) 252
(68.5 ov) 303/9 dec
VS
SL
109 (35.5 ov)
208 (59.3 ov)
India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 14, 2022 | Match 7
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
OMN
(50.0 ov) 265/5
VS
NAM
266/5 (47.3 ov)
Namibia beat Oman by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App