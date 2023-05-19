'It was evident...': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli after his 6th IPL ton during RCB-SRH tie
IPL 2023: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli after his 6th IPL ton during RCB-SRH tie.
Virat Kohli headlined Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 187-run chase versus bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 65 of IPL 2023 edition on Thursday (May 18) in Hyderabad. After Heinrich Klaasen's 104, off 51 balls, propelled SRH to 186 for 5, RCB rode on an impressive 172-run opening stand between centurion Kohli (63-ball 100) and skipper Faf du Plessis (47-ball 71) to win by eight wickets in 19.2 overs.
After the match, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar -- who remains quite active on social media platforms -- shared a tweet for Kohli and lauded the former Indian and RCB skipper for his splendid knock, laced with 12 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 158.73. This was Kohli's 6th IPL hundred and first since the 2019 edition.
"It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn’t a big enough total for the way they both batted," said Tendulkar in his tweet.
Kohli and Faf stitched 172 runs for the first wicket and set the platform for a big win for RCB. Following this triumph, Bengaluru remain in the playoffs race and now moved to the fourth spot with 14 points and a healthy Net Run Rate (+0.180) with one game to play.
RCB have a match left, at home, as they will host the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last game of the league stage on Sunday evening (May 21). They need to win and hope for Mumbai Indians (MI) to lose, or not better their NRR, to progress into the playoffs.