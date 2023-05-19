'It was evident...': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli after his 6th IPL ton during RCB-SRH tie

Virat Kohli headlined Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 187-run chase versus bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 65 of IPL 2023 edition on Thursday (May 18) in Hyderabad. After Heinrich Klaasen's 104, off 51 balls, propelled SRH to 186 for 5, RCB rode on an impressive 172-run opening stand between centurion Kohli (63-ball 100) and skipper Faf du Plessis (47-ball 71) to win by eight wickets in 19.2 overs.

After the match, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar -- who remains quite active on social media platforms -- shared a tweet for Kohli and lauded the former Indian and RCB skipper for his splendid knock, laced with 12 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 158.73. This was Kohli's 6th IPL hundred and first since the 2019 edition.

Game recognises game

"It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn’t a big enough total for the way they both batted," said Tendulkar in his tweet.

It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive.



Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership.



186 wasn’t a… pic.twitter.com/YpIFVroZfi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023 ×

Also Read: SA will be missing a trick if they don't take Faf du Plessis to ODI World Cup, opines RCB star Dinesh Karthik